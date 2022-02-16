17 celebrities you (probably) didn't know were from Wakefield and the Five Towns

But how many of these famous faces did you know had been born in the district? Let us know and be sure to tell us any big names that we missed from the list!
1. Helen Baxendale
Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract?
Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
2. Helen Fielding
Best known for creating the fictional character Bridget Jones, Fielding was born and raised in Morley, and attended Wakefield Girls' High School.
Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images
3. The Cribs
Brothers Gary, Ryan and Ross Jarman formed indie rock band The Cribs in Wakefield in 2001.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
4. Katherine Kelly
Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly, best known for her role as Becky McDonald on the soap, attended Wakefield Girls' High School, and grew up in Barnsley and Wakefield. In 2016, she was honoured with a Wakefield Star. She's gone on to star in numerous hit TV series.
Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI