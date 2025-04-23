Wakefield celebrating St George's Day.Wakefield celebrating St George's Day.
Wakefield celebrating St George's Day.

17 nostalgic photos of St George's Day celebrations across Wakefield from 2006-2010

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Happy St George's Day!

The legend of Saint George and the Dragon describes the saint taming and slaying a dragon that demanded human sacrifices.

We celebrate St. George's Day on April 23, the anniversary of his death in 303 AD, so we thought we'd take a look back at previous years and see what folk were up to on St George's Day.

St George's Day celebrations at The Royal Oak, Crofton.

1. 2006

St George's Day celebrations at The Royal Oak, Crofton. Photo: s

The start of Wakefield district Scout parade along Bell Street, which followed to Wood Street to a ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral on St George's Day 2006.

2. 2006

The start of Wakefield district Scout parade along Bell Street, which followed to Wood Street to a ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral on St George's Day 2006. Photo: s

Wakefield district Scouts parade.

3. 2006

Wakefield district Scouts parade. Photo: s

Wakefield district Scouts parade.

4. 2006

Wakefield district Scouts parade. Photo: s

