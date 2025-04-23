17 nostalgic photos of St George's Day celebrations across Wakefield from 2006-2010

The legend of Saint George and the Dragon describes the saint taming and slaying a dragon that demanded human sacrifices.
We celebrate St. George's Day on April 23, the anniversary of his death in 303 AD, so we thought we'd take a look back at previous years and see what folk were up to on St George's Day.
1. 2006
St George's Day celebrations at The Royal Oak, Crofton. Photo: s
2. 2006
The start of Wakefield district Scout parade along Bell Street, which followed to Wood Street to a ceremony at Wakefield Cathedral on St George's Day 2006. Photo: s
3. 2006
Wakefield district Scouts parade. Photo: s
4. 2006
Wakefield district Scouts parade. Photo: s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.