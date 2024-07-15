Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024. (Images HARIBO/JMA Photography)Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024. (Images HARIBO/JMA Photography)
17 photos from a packed Pontefract as it celebrates HARIBO Liquorice Festival 2024

By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 14:25 BST
Yesterday saw the eagerly anticipated Liquorice Festival return to Pontefract with local sweets manufacturer HARIBO UK – proudly celebrating over 50 years in Yorkshire – supporting as headline sponsor of the event for the first time.

In a festival that saw the streets of Pontefract packed with residents and tourists, visitors enjoyed a liquorice-filled day experiencing a host of stalls featuring local products and HARIBO favourites.

They were also able to witness the striking Liquorice Parade led by the iconic Goldbear and exclusive HARIBO-themed costumes.

The festival featured speeches from Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP, and now Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper MP and Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin.

On the stage they were accompanied by Leader of Wakefield Council Denise Jeffery, along with Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport Councillor Michelle Collins and Councillor Natalie Walton, Deputy Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport.

Tabea Powell, Head of Corporate Communications at HARIBO UK said: “Team HARIBO thoroughly enjoyed our first year as headline sponsor of the Liquorice Festival.

"From the HARIBO Liquorice Parade to the local businesses selling such a fantastic range of local products, it really was an event to remember. We’re proud to be embedded in the community here and this festival perfectly aligns with our values of bringing childlike happiness to everyone.”

The festival took place as part of Wakefield Council’s Our Year 2024, an exciting 366-day programme of cultural and heritage activity taking place across the Wakefield District.

