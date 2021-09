The Earth Spectacular ran from noon to 8pm when crowds enjoyed live entertainment from Motionhouse, Scarlett Entertainment and The Dream Engine.

The festival encourages residents to think about efforts to tackle climate change.

Since July and running until October, the festival has featured events and attractions centred on the planet and climate change.

It has featured light shows and a scale model of the earth in Wakefield Cathedral.

