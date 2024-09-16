Normanton’s two-day long gala was held at the weekend and celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The annual gala, which has become a staple in the community, included the popular parade through the streets, lined by hundreds of people before ending at Haw Hill Park.

At the park, visitors were greeted with an array of delightful stalls, captivating attractions, and thrilling fairground rides for families to enjoy.

Then on Saturday evening, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky.

On Gala Sunday, treasure-hunters explored a special car boot sale, while dance displays, enticing stalls, and captivating attractions kept everyone entertained throughout the day.

Here’s a selection of photos taken on the day – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Normanton Gala 2024 Normanton Gala 2024 Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales