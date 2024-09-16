Normanton Gala 2024Normanton Gala 2024
18 photos as the funfair arrives for the 60th annual Normanton Gala

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:30 GMT
Scores of people had a cracking time as Normanton Gala returned for 2024.

Normanton’s two-day long gala was held at the weekend and celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The annual gala, which has become a staple in the community, included the popular parade through the streets, lined by hundreds of people before ending at Haw Hill Park.

At the park, visitors were greeted with an array of delightful stalls, captivating attractions, and thrilling fairground rides for families to enjoy.

Then on Saturday evening, a spectacular fireworks display lit up the sky.

On Gala Sunday, treasure-hunters explored a special car boot sale, while dance displays, enticing stalls, and captivating attractions kept everyone entertained throughout the day.

Here’s a selection of photos taken on the day – can you spot anyone you know?

Normanton Gala 2024

Normanton Gala 2024 Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala Photo: Scott Merrylees

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala

Normanton Gala Photo: Scott Merrylees

