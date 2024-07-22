18 photos from the new state-of-the-art Gymnastics Academy as it officially opens at Castleford's Xscape

The Gymnastics Academy officially opened its doors to some eager children on Saturday, all hoping to start their gymnastics journey.

The Gymnastics Academy is expanding to open its fourth club following success at its other locations in Leeds, Batley and Huddersfield.

The new facility offers gymnastics lessons for children aged four months to 16 years old, led by fully qualified, DBS-checked instructors.

Young people can take part in award-winning programmes in gymnastics, tumbling, trampolining, bar and beam and will cater for all abilities, with beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes available as well as weekend, evening and one-to-one classes.

Additional offerings include birthday parties, breakfast clubs as well as a daytime parent and toddler program for children under three.

Shannon, Site Manager at The Gymnastics Academy said: “Our new state-of-the-art facility at Xscape Yorkshire is dedicated to nurturing young talent and promoting physical fitness in a safe and professional environment.

“Our team of experienced coaches is committed to providing fun and challenging classes for young gymnasts, with sessions to suit all abilities. We look forward to welcoming children of all ages and their families, whether they are looking for a new hobby or are developing athletes, in celebrating the sport of gymnastics."

Jason Warren, Centre Director at Xscape Yorkshire, said, “We’re excited to welcome The Gymnastics Academy into our roster of exciting brands and activities at Xscape Yorkshire.

"Our goal has always been to create a dynamic and welcoming environment where families can come together to enjoy a variety of activities – and with this new addition, we’re confident we can continue to be a fun day out for all.”

For more information, visit www.thegymnasticsacademy.co.uk/

