18 stunning reader pictures snapped across Wakefield

Photographers across the district have been taking some stunning photos and sharing them with us.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area?

Send it to us for our reader picture of the week feature.

Email your landscape photo as a jpeg file to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Stunning photos taken by readers.

1. snap it joint.jpg

Stunning photos taken by readers. Photo: s

St Peter,s Church, Woolley, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

2. Church

St Peter,s Church, Woolley, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Reflections on Stanley Ferry on Good Friday, shared by Steve Turner.

3. Reflections

Reflections on Stanley Ferry on Good Friday, shared by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Taken on a bright spring morning at Stanley Ferry from the window in the Hungry Horse pub, taken by Mrs Jean Reeve.

4. Window view

Taken on a bright spring morning at Stanley Ferry from the window in the Hungry Horse pub, taken by Mrs Jean Reeve. Photo: Jean Reeve

