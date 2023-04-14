18 stunning reader pictures snapped across Wakefield
Photographers across the district have been taking some stunning photos and sharing them with us.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST
Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area?
Send it to us for our reader picture of the week feature.
Email your landscape photo as a jpeg file to [email protected]
Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.
Page 1 of 5