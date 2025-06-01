Do you remember anyone?Do you remember anyone?
18 teachers you might remember with fondness from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford's past

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
From retirements and celebrations to the annual school photo, we've taken thousands of photos over the years of some of Wakefield's teachers.

Have a look at these great Express archive memories from 2004 and 2005 and see if you can spot a former schoolmate or teacher.

The Attendance Awards at Normanton Junior school in 2004, pictured with the award and Sam the Dog (L to R) are Anthony Thornton, Tina Tran, Mrs Margaret Broadbent (class teacher), Erica Lowe and Ebony Brumby

1. Mrs Broadbent

The Attendance Awards at Normanton Junior school in 2004, pictured with the award and Sam the Dog (L to R) are Anthony Thornton, Tina Tran, Mrs Margaret Broadbent (class teacher), Erica Lowe and Ebony Brumby Photo: s

Mrs Whittam Normanton Junior school recorded a Christmas CD in 2004 and our photographer caught teaching assistant Mrs Belinda Whittam joining in.

2. Mrs Whittam

Mrs Whittam Normanton Junior school recorded a Christmas CD in 2004 and our photographer caught teaching assistant Mrs Belinda Whittam joining in. Photo: s

Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004 with teacher Mrs Linda Parks and Hannah Proctor during the Mendhi hand painting session.

3. Mrs Parks

Diwali celebrations at Crigglestone Nursery in 2004 with teacher Mrs Linda Parks and Hannah Proctor during the Mendhi hand painting session. Photo: s

Snowman (aka Reception teacher Mrs Donna Clark) with pupils from the Reception Class and Nursery.

4. Mrs Snowman!

Snowman (aka Reception teacher Mrs Donna Clark) with pupils from the Reception Class and Nursery. Photo: s

