19 of your amazing pictures as northern lights dazzle onlookers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
People across Wakefield were treated to a spectacular Northern Lights display last night.

For the second time this year, the infamous aurora made a very clear appearance over many parts of the country.

The Met Office says the appearances are linked to geomagnetic storms, and there was a "severe" one due to reach Earth overnight.

Many people across Wakefield were stunned by the overhead display.

Here are just some the photos you’ve shared with us:

Readers captured the stunning northern lights above Wakefield overnight.

1. Northern Lights

Readers captured the stunning northern lights above Wakefield overnight. Photo: s

Sharon Ellen Auton shared her photo taken in Calder Grove, Wakefield.

2. Northern Lights

Sharon Ellen Auton shared her photo taken in Calder Grove, Wakefield. Photo: Sharon Ellen Auton

Taken in Castleford by Becky Emily.

3. Northern Lights

Taken in Castleford by Becky Emily. Photo: s

Taken by Clare Hartlebury in Lofthouse Gate.

4. Northern Lights

Taken by Clare Hartlebury in Lofthouse Gate. Photo: s

