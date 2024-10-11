19 of your amazing pictures as northern lights dazzle onlookers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

For the second time this year, the infamous aurora made a very clear appearance over many parts of the country.
The Met Office says the appearances are linked to geomagnetic storms, and there was a "severe" one due to reach Earth overnight.
Many people across Wakefield were stunned by the overhead display.
Here are just some the photos you’ve shared with us:
