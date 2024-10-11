19 paw-some photos as cute canines and their families take part in Wakefield Walkies 2024

On Sunday, October 6, Wakefield Hospice hosted their third Wakefield Walkies event where the community came together to complete a 3km walk around Newmillerdam Country Park.

The event, which has taken place in Carr Lodge Park, Horbury for the previous two years, saw walkers congregate at The Pledwick Well Inn after completing their walk to collect their doggy goodie bags, bandanas and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon.

Event co-hosts Barkley & Co – Wakefield’s first purpose built doggy day care centre – also hosted a Dog-Show and Agility Sessions on the day, with prizes handed out for everything from ‘Waggiest Tail’ to ‘Prettiest Eyes’, making for a fantastic fun-filled day for all in attendance.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We were delighted with the turnout for our Wakefield Walkies event; it was great to be able to host an event which provided participants with the opportunity to get their canine companions involved, and the feedback we received on the day and since has been great.

“Thank you to all who attended and supported the event, from participants to volunteers to stall holders - and a special mention to Barkley & Co for their hard work and support throughout the run up and on the day, and to our sponsors RCM Wellness and Chantry Vets - we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The RCM Wellness Centre, located on Dewsbury Road in Ossett, were proud to co-sponsor the event and raise awareness of their services, including their Pet Food Bank.

Alex added: “The current financial climate is not only challenging for charities, and we understand how difficult it can be for everyone which is why when we heard about RCM Wellness Centre’s Pet Food Bank we thought we just had to share more about it.

"The Food Bank provides free pet food including diabetic friendly foods, ensuring your furry friends never need to go without proper nourishment again if times are proving challenging.”

Take a look at these photos from this year’s fantastic Wakefield Walkies event: