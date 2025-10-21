20 photos of Wakefield’s very own D-Day Darling wowing the crowd at charity brunch

Taking place at Capri at the Vine, Katie – who was born and raised in Wakefield – shared the stage with compere Pat Langham, telling stories of her childhood, her time with The D-Day Darlings and even performed some spectacular wartime numbers to the excitement and delight of all in attendance.

Katie and The D-Day Darlings found national-fame in 2018 when their group made it all the way to the final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, going on to perform at a range of prestigious and high-profile events ever since.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “Wow what an amazing morning we had on Thursday with the incredible Katie Ashby, a day no-one lucky enough to attend will be forgetting any time soon!

“From her fabulous stories and chat with Pat through to her beautiful performances, Katie was such a wonderful entertainer, really getting the whole audience involved.

“A big thank you to Katie and Pat for entertaining everyone throughout the morning, to Capri at the Vine for hosting and providing such a delicious brunch and last but by no means least, to Scott Banks Hairdressing for their generous sponsorship of the event."

All money raised from the brunch will help Wakefield Hospice continue to care for local patients and families from across the Wakefield district.

To find out more about upcoming events or ways to support the hospice over the festive season visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.

3 . Tea More than 140 guests bought tickets to see Katie raising money for the hospice. Photo: WH Photo Sales