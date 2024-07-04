2024 General election in Wakefield district: Every candidate standing for parliament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters across the Wakefield district head to the polls today for the 2024 general election.

The district’s residents are set to elect four MPs to represent them at Westminster following constituency boundary changes.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm.

Counting of votes for the four seats is expected to get underway tonight at Thornes Park Athletics Stadium, in Wakefield.

General election polling station at Outwood Memorial Hall, Wakefield.

Wakefield Council previously counted the votes for three constituencies: Hemsworth, held by Jon Trickett (Labour), Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, held by Yvette Cooper (Labour), and Wakefield, held by Simon Lightwood (Labour).

Following the Parliamentary Boundary Review 2023, the local authority is now counting the votes for four new constituencies: Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley; Ossett and Denby Dale; Wakefield and Rothwell; Normanton and Hemsworth.

The full list of candidates, in alphabetical order, standing to be your representative is as follows:

Normanton and HemsworthCallum Bushrod – Reform UKCraig Dobson – Liberal DemocratsAlice Hopkin – The Conservative PartyAshton Howick – Green PartyJon Trickett – Labour Party

Ossett and Denby DaleJade Botterill – Labour PartyNeil Doig – Green PartyMark Eastwood – The Conservative PartyDavid Herdson – Yorkshire PartySandra Senior – Reform UKJames Wilkinson – Liberal Democrats

Pontefract, Castleford and KnottingleyYvette Cooper – Labour PartyTrevor Lake – Social Democratic PartyJamie Needle – Liberal DemocratsJohn Thomas – Reform UKOlli Watkins – Green PartyLaura Weldon – The Conservative Party

Wakefield and RothwellArnold Craven – The Conservative PartyDavid Dews – Reform UKStewart Golton – Liberal DemocratsBrent Hawksley – Yorkshire PartySimon Lightwood – Labour PartyKeith Mason – Workers Party of BritainAshley Routh – Green PartyNicholas Sanders – Social Democratic Party

Photographic identification is now required to vote at a polling station.

Passports, driving licences, bus passes and disabled badges can be used.