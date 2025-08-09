Take a look and see what memories they bring back for you.placeholder image
Take a look and see what memories they bring back for you.

21 nostalgic photos taking you back to Wakefield in the 1980s

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Aug 2025, 19:30 BST
Here’s another batch of brilliant photos taken around Wakefield in the 1980s.

From boys boxing, fighting fires, school snaps and some well-known faces, these were all taken around the district in 1983, 1984 and 1985.

Take a look and see what memories they bring back for you.

People prepare for the Walton pit chimney demolition in 1983.

1. Walton

People prepare for the Walton pit chimney demolition in 1983. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Walton pit chimney demolition in 1983.

2. Three, two, one...

Walton pit chimney demolition in 1983. Photo: s

Photo Sales
TV presenter John Craven visits Milefield Middle School in Grimethorpe in January 1985.

3. Newsround

TV presenter John Craven visits Milefield Middle School in Grimethorpe in January 1985. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The ABC Cinema in January 1985. Beverley Hills Cop was showing.

4. ABC

The ABC Cinema in January 1985. Beverley Hills Cop was showing. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice