Drinks taste better when the sun is shining!

21 of the best beer gardens in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in time for International Beer Day

Summer is here, the sun is (sometimes) shining and this Friday, August 5, is International Beer Day!

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 2:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 2:05 pm

We should be seeing a bit more sunshine over the next few weeks and one of the best ways to enjoy it is with a nice cold drink - alcoholic or not!

Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have an array of different beer gardens in which you can enjoy the summer sun.

Here's a selection, in no particular order, of pubs with some of the best beer gardens according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. The Star

The Star Inn at 42 Standbridge Lane in Sandal. One recent review said: "Our favourite pub in Wakefield by a mile. Lovely selection of real ales the friendliest staff who are now friends. The large beer garden hosts beer festivals every year and is a must visit. We love the star it's the best."

2. Kings Arms

37 New Street Horbury. One reviewer said: "Overall a great pub with top food. Dog friendly & amazing atmosphere."

3. The Star Inn

The Star Inn on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate. Reviews include: "The beer garden looked great. And " We were made to feel very welcome, great area for children and plenty of parking."

4. The White Horse

The White Horse pub in Sharlston. One review says: Lovely building, lovely setting, great views from the extensive front lawn. Good beer and friendly staff."

