21 of the best beer gardens in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in time for International Beer Day

We should be seeing a bit more sunshine over the next few weeks and one of the best ways to enjoy it is with a nice cold drink - alcoholic or not!
Here's a selection, in no particular order, of pubs with some of the best beer gardens according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. The Star
The Star Inn at 42 Standbridge Lane in Sandal. One recent review said: "Our favourite pub in Wakefield by a mile. Lovely selection of real ales the friendliest staff who are now friends. The large beer garden hosts beer festivals every year and is a must visit. We love the star it's the best."
2. Kings Arms
37 New Street Horbury. One reviewer said: "Overall a great pub with top food. Dog friendly & amazing atmosphere."
3. The Star Inn
The Star Inn on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate. Reviews include: "The beer garden looked great. And " We were made to feel very welcome, great area for children and plenty of parking."
4. The White Horse
The White Horse pub in Sharlston. One review says: Lovely building, lovely setting, great views from the extensive front lawn. Good beer and friendly staff."