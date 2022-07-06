Almost two dozen deacons were ordained at Wakefield Cathedral on Sunday. Picture: Richard Earnshaw/Dioceses of Leeds.

Twenty-three men and women have begun ministry as deacons in parish churches across the diocese following two packed services held on Saturday, July 2 in Wakefield Cathedral.

They include a professional opera singer, an education consultant, a newspaper journalist, a primary school headteacher and the first Sudanese woman to be ordained in the Church of England.

The Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Revd Nick Baines, led both ordination services with the Revd Anne Russell, Team Rector of the Parish of Seacroft, providing the sermon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Revd Nick Baines led the ordination, Picture: Richard Earnshaw/Dioceses of Leeds.

Anne Russell, who had led the three day preparation ‘retreat’ for the new curates, said: “This incredible group of deacons are here to reach into the forgotten corners of the earth, making the love of God visible.

"We have people here moving into rural communities, deprived outer estates, inner cities and everything in between. What a diocese of diversity and beauty in which we serve."

Within the Church of England there are three stages of ordained ministry: deacons, priests and bishops.

Following training at theological college, newly ordained deacons are appointed to a three to four year post of curate, for training alongside an experienced vicar.