23 of Wakefield and the Five Towns' food hygiene ratings including newly opened Panda Mami

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have recently been awarded to these food establishments across the district, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

Panda Mami at Wakefield's Trinity Walk was given a rating of 5.

1. Panda Mami

Panda Mami at Wakefield's Trinity Walk was given a rating of 5. Photo: s

Vickers Street Fisheries at 134 Hugh Street, Castleford; rated 5.

2. Vickers Street Fisheries

Vickers Street Fisheries at 134 Hugh Street, Castleford; rated 5. Photo: s

Subway at 23 Beastfair, Pontefract, was rated 5.

3. Subway

Subway at 23 Beastfair, Pontefract, was rated 5. Photo: s

Maya's at 14 Gillygate, Pontefract; rated 5 on August 11

4. Maya's

Maya's at 14 Gillygate, Pontefract; rated 5 on August 11 Photo: s

