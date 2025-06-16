Race for Life 2025.placeholder image
24 fabulous photos showing how Wakefield turned pink for Pretty Muddy 2025

By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 13:09 BST
People across Wakefield united against cancer on Saturday by taking part in a bumper day of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events at Thornes Park.

Hundreds of fundraisers got covered in mud to raise money for Cancer Research at the weekend for this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy.

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits, including tutus and feather boas.

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did your and your friends and family get?

We asked you to share your photos and here they are!

And a big well done to all who took part!

Ready to race, shared by Gillian Harrison.

1. Race for Life

Ready to race, shared by Gillian Harrison. Photo: Gillian Harrison

Rebecca Everett was joined by the lovely Lily for the 5k.

2. Proud pooch

Rebecca Everett was joined by the lovely Lily for the 5k. Photo: Rebecca Everett

Della Elliott said: "Had an amazing day - did two runs in one day loved it!"

3. Double run

Della Elliott said: "Had an amazing day - did two runs in one day loved it!" Photo: Della Elliott

Olivia Drury shared her photo of the young running team.

4. Young runners

Olivia Drury shared her photo of the young running team. Photo: Olivia Drury

