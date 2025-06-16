24 fabulous photos showing how Wakefield turned pink for Pretty Muddy 2025

Hundreds of fundraisers got covered in mud to raise money for Cancer Research at the weekend for this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy.

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits, including tutus and feather boas.

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did your and your friends and family get?

We asked you to share your photos and here they are!

And a big well done to all who took part!

Race for Life Ready to race, shared by Gillian Harrison.

Proud pooch Rebecca Everett was joined by the lovely Lily for the 5k.

Double run Della Elliott said: "Had an amazing day - did two runs in one day loved it!"