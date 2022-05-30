24 pictures looking back at the people and places of Wakefield in the 70s, 80s and early 90s

22 pictures looking back at the people and places of Wakefield in the 70s, 80s and early 90s
Take a look at these photos from our archive.
This latest batch show both the extraordinary and everyday events that shaped the city in the 60s, 70s, 80s and early 90s.
1. Duke of Edinburgh
A VIP from London has boosted Wakefield's 20th anniversary celebrations of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme. Phyllis Gorden-Spencer, senior deputy director of the scheme is pictured here during her visit to Crofton City High Secondary School, Crofton in 1976.
2. Clarence Park
Two park visitors swing over the heads of the crowds at a fair held in Clarence Park in 1965.
3. Doncaster Road
Barbara Castle stops to have a few words with Mr. Michael Austin who is working in the motor repair department after she opened a new Government Training Centre at Doncaster Road, Wakefield in 1970.
4. Hovercraft at Nostell Priory
Stephen Hastings, MP for Mid Bedford, launches the hovercraft YYC III at Nostell Priory with a bottle of champagne in 1970