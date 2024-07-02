26 photos from Horbury Show 2024 as thousands of visitors enjoy a fun family day out

For the past quarter-century the popular event has been organised by The Rotary Club of Horbury & Ossett Phoenix, but this year saw the first co-running of the event between the rotary club and Wakefield Hospice, before Wakefield Hospice become sole-organisers of the event from 2025.

The day featured a plethora of entertainment including live singers and performers, birds of prey, Punch & Judy and much more, alongside over 60 stalls, a fantastic classic car show, dog show and fairground rides.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone for joining us on Sunday at Carr Lodge Park, we had an incredible time helping to host the event for the first ever time and plans are already taking shape for 2025.

“Many thanks to our event sponsors Richard Kendall Estate Agents, co-sponsors YouFibre and DSM Productions and to all of our associate sponsors and programme sponsors for their kind continued support of the show.

“We would also like to thank our incredible army of volunteers who supported the day and all those who hosted a stall, helped cater the event or supported the entertainment.

“Last but by no means least, a special thank you to the Rotary Club of Horbury & Ossett Phoenix.

"The team have been incredible custodians of The Horbury Show for the past 26 years, and we are immensely grateful for their guidance, support, help and friendship over the past number of months, helping to make this year a success and setting us up for success looking ahead for years to come.”

The next Horbury Show has been announced to take place Sunday, June 29, 2025, with further details regarding stall holders and plans for the day to be released over the coming months.

For any enquires please email [email protected].

