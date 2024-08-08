27 photos as the glitz and glamour of Ladies Day at Pontefract Races returns for 2024

The glitz and glamour returned to Pontefract yesterday with an array of hats, fascinators and stilettos, the ladies of Yorkshire really do dress to impress.

With excellent views of the course from all of the enclosures, the option of private boxes and hospitality packages, a selection of dining delights and drink outlets, it really was a great way to spend the day!

Here are 27 photos from the day – see if you can spot anyone you know!

1 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Ladies Day Ladies Day at Pontefract Races. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales