28 photos from Wakefield Hospice's spook-tacular Hallo-weekend Trail 2024!

The weekend event, at Earnshaws Fencing Centre, was even bigger and better than last year, taking place across two fun-filled days with over 800 people enjoying an evening of family-friendly frights, activities, and spook-tacular surprises.

This year the event included even more Halloween-themed experiences including pumpkin picking, face painting, wizard-led storytelling and ghoulish games, plus a special scavenger hunt with plenty of sweet treats for all involved.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We were thrilled with the turnout for this year’s Halloween Trail, it was great to host this event again which brought families together and created special Halloween memories for all in attendance.

“It was great to see everyone getting into the Halloween-theme, from children to grandparents, all having a great time and all helping to raise vital funds to support local hospice care.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended and supported the event, to our incredible volunteers for their hard-work throughout the whole weekend and a special mention to our fabulous sponsors Kolorcraft and Earnshaws Fencing Centre who also provided the perfect venue as hosts of the event.”