From pj parties at schools and nurseries, supermarket dress up and a not so clean bath to head shaves and a Batman and Robin window cleaning duo - people across the Wakefield district have always come up with some fun and wacky ways to raise money.

29 memories of Wakefield Children in Need fundraisers from 2000s

Pudsey bear hits our screens once again tonight for Children in Need.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:38 am

So,we have delved back into our archives and find great photographs of people around Wakefield doing their best to raise some cash for the good cause.

Do you recognise anyone?

1. Wild West

Staff at Towells dressed up for wildwest day to raise money for Children in Need in 2004. Christine Eyre and Jacky Robinson.

2. Dressing up

Staff at Towell in 2004 - Jacky Robinson, Sarah Blackburn, Tazeem Shafiq and Jacky Winter.

3. Fundraising

Staff at Towells dress up for wildwest day to raise money for Children in Need in 2004.

4. Collection

Children in Need event at Asda Wakefield. Trainee managers Ed Ashley, Daniel Newman, Jenny Ligger, Kirsty Gower collecting pennies from Tobby Smith, Isobel Sharp, Luke Irvin in 2005.

