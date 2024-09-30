An adventurous 36 people took on the plunge to descend 164ft down one of Wakefield’s most iconic landmarks.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “As always we are simply blown away by the exceptional effort shown by our incredible abseilers, not just in completing such a daring challenge but also on the incredible amount they have all raised.

“The challenge isn’t just the descent down the cathedral tower, but actually begins beforehand with the exhausting ascent up the 170 spiraled-steps to the top!

“From everyone at Wakefield Hospice we would like to extend our gratitude to all of our abseilers, and to all their friends, colleagues and families who have kindly supported them with sponsorship too.”

The money raised from the charity abseil will go to Wakefield Hospice, helping the charity to continue providing specialist palliative end of life care to patients, and support to their families, across the Wakefield District.

Alex said: “A special thank you must also go to Wakefield BID who kindly sponsored the charity abseil this year and have been fantastic supporters of the event throughout the past few months.”