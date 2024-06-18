People across Wakefield united against cancer on Sunday by taking part in a bumper day of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events at Thornes Park. ALL PHOTOS SCOTT MERRYLEES.People across Wakefield united against cancer on Sunday by taking part in a bumper day of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events at Thornes Park. ALL PHOTOS SCOTT MERRYLEES.
50 fabulous photos showing how Wakefield turned pink for Pretty Muddy 2024

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:26 BST
People across Wakefield united against cancer on Saturday by taking part in a bumper day of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events at Thornes Park.

Hundreds of fundraisers got covered in mud to raise money for Cancer Research at the weekend for this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy.

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits, including tutus and feather boas.

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did you and your friends/family get? See if our photographer snapped you!

And a big well done to all who took part!

Race for Life 2024

1. Race for Life

Race for Life 2024 Photo: SM

Race for Life 2024

2. Race for Life

Race for Life 2024 Photo: SM

Race for Life 2024

3. Race for Life

Race for Life 2024 Photo: SM

Race for Life 2024

4. Race for Life

Race for Life 2024 Photo: SM

