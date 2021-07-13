50 jobs to be created as care home opens dedicated dementia care suite

Springfield Grange, on Grove Lane, which is run by Horizon Care, said it will also be offering an apprenticeships programme and further education after initial training.

HR Manager, Mandy Shaw said: "We're working to invest in Hemsworth and surrounding areas and connect with a local talent pool, ranging from people who have never worked in care through to experienced healthcare workers, nurses and graduates, with roles starting as soon as August 2021.

"I would urge anyone who is looking for a career change or a new opportunity to apply."

