50 jobs to be created as care home opens dedicated dementia care suite
A care home in Hemsworth will create 50 jobs over the next year as part of its expansion plan and opening of a dedicated dementia care suite.
Springfield Grange, on Grove Lane, which is run by Horizon Care, said it will also be offering an apprenticeships programme and further education after initial training.
HR Manager, Mandy Shaw said: "We're working to invest in Hemsworth and surrounding areas and connect with a local talent pool, ranging from people who have never worked in care through to experienced healthcare workers, nurses and graduates, with roles starting as soon as August 2021.
"I would urge anyone who is looking for a career change or a new opportunity to apply."
All roles offer significant career development and fast track management opportunities for applicants who can demonstrate initiative and the right vision and values.