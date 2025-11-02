83-year-old Rotary President takes on 60mph zipline for Wakefield-based Yorkshire Air Ambulance

83-year-old great-grandmother Alys Allardyce, President of the Rotary Club of Ripon, has raised over £1,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Braving the Titan Zip World challenge in North Wales, a 1,080-metre adrenaline-fuelled experience reaching speeds of over 60 miles per hour, Alys faced her fears to support the lifesaving charity she has chosen as her President’s charity of the year.

Despite admitting that heights are her “idea of a nightmare,” Alys took on not one, but two zip lines suspended high above the famous Llechwedd quarry, joining 15 others taking part in the challenge.

Her determination was rewarded as she surpassed her £1,000 fundraising target, raising an incredible £2,100 so far, made up of £1,095 through JustGiving and £1,005 in additional sponsorships, with Gift Aid still to come.

Donations came from over 40 supporters across the world, including Australia, America, Germany, Scotland and England.

Alys chose Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which is based in Nostell, as her charity of the year after experiencing first-hand the care and compassion of the charity’s crew when she suffered a fall at her home around two years ago.

Her friend, concerned she may have suffered a stroke, called for help, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended to assess her condition.

A long-standing member of the Rotary Club of Ripon for around 10 years, Alys continues to be inspired by the organisation’s dedication to supporting charities both locally and internationally.

The club has a long history of supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance through its annual cycle ride, and Alys is proud to be continuing that tradition during her presidency.

Reflecting on her experience, Alys said, “This was a huge challenge for me as I’m absolutely terrified of heights, but I’m so glad I did it for such a great cause.

"Standing at the top of the quarry was terrifying, but I knew I was doing it for something truly worthwhile.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an incredible charity that helps so many people across our region every single day, and having experienced their care myself, I know just how important their work is.

"I’m delighted to have raised these funds to support their vital missions and to give something back to a service that means so much to me and so many others”.