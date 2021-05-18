A 23-year-old wheelchair user from Pontefract will climb a mountain for the charity that provides her care

Lee, Elliot and Julie pictured with Holly - all in training for their climb up Pen-y- ghent

The 23-year-old, from Pontefract, who has a genetic disorder called Rett syndrome, will take on the peak of Pen-y-ghent with her family as part of Martin House Children’s Hospice's ‘One Peak Wander’ on Saturday June 12.

A team of eight will be harnessed to Holly’s buggy to help her up the mountain, while her parents, Lee and Julie will physically lift her out of the chair and carry her at points on the route.

Martin House Hospice, who help young people with life-limiting conditions, provide Holly with the care she needs to support her condition.

Kingsley Simmons and Phil Lee of Kuta Outdoors with Holly, Julie, Lee and Elliot

Mum Julie said: “We have always taken Holly everywhere, we’ve travelled the world with her and we have never let it limit us, but we’ve never tried something like this before with her.

“We’ve been walking more through lockdown, and got Holly a new buggy that has made it much easier for her to access the outdoors than in her wheelchair.

“So when I saw the ‘One Peak Wander’ challenge, I wondered if it would be possible.

“I only asked if it would be accessible, and it escalated!

“I’m a bit apprehensive, but we will never get the opportunity to do something like this with Holly ever again, so we are embracing it.

“It will be the most emotional and physical journey for our family and everyone involved.”

Holly will be helped by a team from hiking experts Kuta Outdoors, who will be facilitating the climb.

And her siblings Isobel, Phoebe and Elliot will also take part in the challenge to cheer on their sister.

To celebrate Holly’s achievements, the family will then take part in a den building competition at the top of the peak.

Sara Cracknell, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We wanted to do everything we could to make sure Holly and her family could have this experience, and the team at Kuta was just as keen to make it happen.

“The care team at Martin House always go above and beyond to give children and young people unforgettable experiences.