A bid for £20m of government money has been submitted to improve South Kirkby

Artist impression of how the development at South Kirby could look.

If Wakefield Council is successful in securing funding, they will help to improve both the local economy and the environment for the benefit of businesses, residents and visitors.

The Creative Futures Hub will see the construction of a purpose-built facility to support higher and further education in the creative industries sector.

The Hub will be supported by the council’s youth hub service which is committed to delivering universal and targeted help to the community.

The funding, if successful would improve the environment around South Kirkby

The two other projects were both endorsed by 85 per cent of respondents to a consultation carried out by the council.

One proposes the development of a new creative cluster at Production Park to support more well-paid, highly skilled jobs.

The other is a Gateway and Greening project to improve the environment around South Kirkby for the benefit of all who use it.

Labour MP Jon Trickett said: “South Kirkby desperately needs this £20 million to deliver transformative business and job opportunities for the area.

The community needs this financial support from government to deliver much needed development, and create well paid quality full-time jobs.

“If the ministers are as committed to ‘levelling-up’ as they repeatedly tell us they are, they would ensure that this £20m comes to South Kirby without any needless delays.”

Funding is not guaranteed. It is a competition among councils. The result of the bid is expected in the autumn of 2022.

During the consultation process people were also asked what they thought the priorities for future development should be over the next five-ten years.

The top three priorities for future development selected were:

Enabling the creation of new employment and development sites.

Making the most of Moorthorpe Station as a travel hub.

Creating new walking / cycling routes between the town, business parks and railway station to encourage active travel. The inclusion of green corridors and green spaces as part of new developments should also be encouraged wherever possible.