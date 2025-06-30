'A boy full of dreams, passion, and incredible talent': Heartbroken family issue warning after son died taking part in social media challenge

‘One brief moment changed everything. A dangerous internet challenge took his life.’

The heartbroken family of a 12-year-old Castleford schoolboy who died after taking part in a social media challenge are warning other parents of the dangers.

Sebastian was found unresponsive at his home on Manor Grove where his younger brother's First Holy Communion was being celebrated.

Emergency services rushed to the house at 6.06pm on Friday where he sadly died.

Sebastian’s family said they think he died after trying a viral social media challenge and have issued a warning about the dangers.

A Gofundme page has since been set up, organised by Agnieszka Czerniejewska, to help raise funds for the family.

Agnieszka said: “Sebastian was only 12 years old.

"A boy full of dreams, passion, and incredible talent. He taught himself to play the guitar and keyboard, and he loved to draw.

"Always smiling, kind, and full of joy — everyone who met him was touched by his gentle spirit.”

Agnieszka said she is reaching out to help support Sebastian’s family, to help cover funeral expenses, psychological support, and daily costs that suddenly became overwhelming.

"Every donation, no matter the amount, is not just financial support — it’s a message of compassion: ‘We’re with you’”

It goes on to talk about a "dangerous internet challenge" saying: “Sadly, one brief moment changed everything. A dangerous internet challenge took his life.

So today, we ask you — as parents, guardians, friends, talk to your children about what they do online.

"Ask what they watch, who they talk to, what inspires them. Be present. Don’t assume ‘my child would never do that.’

"Let Sebastian’s passing not be in vain.

"Let it be a quiet call for awareness — a reminder to stay close, to talk more, to protect the ones we love. So that other children may live. So that no other parent has to experience this unimaginable pain.”

To donate to the Gofundme page for Sebastian’s family, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/y6fwpe-sebastian

West Yorkshire Police said enquiries are ongoing on behalf of the West Yorkshire Coroner to establish exactly what happened. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.