‘A breath of fresh air’: Drivers welcome council changes to taxi suitability policy

The local authority agreed to make changes to its policy after it was described as “draconian”.

Taxi trade bodies described the move as a “breath of fresh air”.

The council and taxi drivers across the district have been at loggerheads for more than three years over the so-called ‘six point rule’.

Under the previous policy, drivers who racked up more than six points on their licence for minor offences in three years faced lengthy bans from the trade.

Drivers have staged regular protests since the council adopted ‘fit and proper’ guidelines in 2019.

The council’s licensing committee this week approved a new suitability policy which was drafted after an eight-week public consultation.

Feedback from the consultation, which had thousands of responses, indicated that some of the time frames following conviction before a licence would be granted or renewed were “draconian.”

Under the new rules, existing licence holders who accrue seven, eight or nine points will have to complete an advanced driving course.

The same condition will apply to new applicants who have accrued seven or eight points within three years.

Drivers with more than nine points will have a licence revoked or refused.

In a letter to the council, David Lawrie, director of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, said: “We welcome the changes, the partnership and supportive spirit which is clear from reading the recommended changes.

“The IOL (Institute of Licensing) guidance document has been a bone of contention with many members of the industry nationwide.

“It has been seen to be draconian by nature, and far too rigid towards drivers.

“The proposed changes and amendments we see as being far more reasonable and acceptable.

“Having spoken directly to some of your licence holders, the sentiment is echoed that the changes are indeed welcomed and considered to be a breath of fresh air.”

Christopher Woodrow, commenting on behalf of Wakefield District Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Association, said: “The association hopes that, as a result of the proposed changes, the proper exercise of good judgement and discretion, in conjunction with the revised policy, will result in a far better outcome for the trade, those wishing to enter the trade, the travelling public and the council as regulator.”

The length of bans for more serious offences have also been amended in the new policy.

A licence will still not be granted for more serious traffic offences including driving without due care and attention, reckless driving, serious speeding offences and using a hand-held device.

No period of time is considered sufficient for offences of murder, manslaughter, causing death whilst driving and terrorism offences.

The council will not grant a licence to any applicant who is currently on the sex offender register or on any barred list.

Existing licensees who are placed on the sex offender register or on any barred list will have their licence revoked.

Anyone convicted of a crime involving exploitation will not be licensed, including slavery offences, child sexual exploitation, grooming, psychological or financial abuse.

Ten-year bans are proposed for offences including arson, actual or grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of a firearm, assaulting a police officer and violent disorder.