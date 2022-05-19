A Castleford care home organised a special graduation celebration for one of its nurses.

Manor Park Care Home in Castleford organised a graduation celebration for one of its nursing staff who was unable to return to her home in India for her graduation.

Feba Abraham qualified as a nurse in September and joined Manor Park Care Home shortly afterwards where she now works as a RGN.

Ms Abraham was awarded a first class degree with distinction in BSc Nursing. Her graduation was initially delayed by coronavirus and the rescheduled event didn't allow her enough time to fly to India.

Deputy clinical lead Kwanele Zama said: "Feba has been a great member of the team, she has settled well in the country and in the company."

Nurse Feba Abraham with clinical lead Kwanele Zama and staff at the Manor Park Care Home

Fourteen residents and 16 members of staff were involved in the celebrations and Ms Abraham was presented with a stethoscope, card, flowers and a cake.

She said: “Thanks to Anna, Donna, Kwanele and the Manor Park team for making my day so special.”

