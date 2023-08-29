A charity darts tournament in aid of Wakefield LGBT+ organisation to be held at The Polka Hop

Players are encouraged to register quickly for one of the 16 spots available. R16 matches will start on Sunday, October 15 at 7pm building towards the Semi Finals and Grand Final on Saturday, October 21.

Entry to the tournament is £5 per person and sponsor ABK Beer have donated prizes for the winner.

The money raised in the tournament will be donated to Our House, Wakefield's only LGBT+ cafe and indie shop.

Fiona Harbour and Darren ‘Daz’ Trei took over the helm at The Polka Hop earlier this year and are committed to supporting the local LGBTQ+ community as well as providing a fantastic space for everyone in Wakefield to enjoy.

They host monthly Open Mic Mondays fronted by The Bleeding Obvious and regular music nights featuring rock, folk, blues and lots more besides.

Daz said: “We can’t wait to welcome darts players to The Polka Hop in October, especially since the money raised is for a brilliant local cause. All abilities are honestly welcome and, if you want to get some practice in first, drop in for a drink.”

Our House Centre Co-ordinator, Lucy Brown, said: “The Polka Hop’s quickly become one of the friendliest pubs in Wakefield since Fiona and Daz took over.

"Everyone at Our House is grateful they’re hosting this tournament to support us and it’s amazing that they support the LGBTQ+ community all year round as well.”