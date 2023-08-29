A Grand Day Out: Wakefield kids enjoy a slice of the seaside without having to leave town

Families were able to enjoy a day at the beach without having to leave Wakefield at the weekend.

The free Grand Day Out was held in the city centre on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26.

It featured a giant sand pit where kids got to play and make their own sandcastles.

Both days also included a variety of street food, funfair rides, face painting and some free craft activities for families.

Visitors tested their putting skills with crazy golf and joined The Hepworth Wakefield learning team for outdoor creative play.

Kids also got to stack, build, experiment, draw and play with activities inspired by artworks in the gallery.

Here are 10 pictures from A Grand Day Out in Wakefield city centre.

Children got to play in the sand with buckets and spades.

Kids got to enjoy the beach without having to go to the coast.

A Grand Day Out has been put on by Wakefield Council.