Councillors have rejected a landscaping firm’s expansion plans on green belt land in Wakefield.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee turned down the proposals to construct a new building to store machinery at Foulby Farm.

S & D Landscaping said the new facility would improve security at the site.

Committee members voted in favour of a recommendation not to allow the development to go ahead after officers described it as “inappropriate” use of the green belt.

The business, off Doncaster Road close to Nostell Priory, has been based at the farm for more than four decades and employs 30 people.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday (September 19), business owner Sam Donington said: “We essentially need the new building to store machinery securely and safely.

“We have a constant battle with rural crime.

“It would allow our operations to be carried out safely and efficiently and make full use of our working yard.

“We currently have limited use of hard standing. This makes our yard busy, congested and potentially unsafe.

“It will improve the general appearance of our premises.”

The proposal was for a new building with an internal floor area of around 140 sq m to be located next to a similar storage facility.

The applicant also said the scheme met “very special circumstances” criteria required to permit development in the green belt.

The application received no objections and was supported by Allan Garbutt, councillor for Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton.

Mr Donington added: “It is our understanding that development is permitted in the greenbelt when it is essential for an existing local business.

“We have operated out of our current site as a landscaping business since 1983.

“If our application is successful we will be able to grow our business, employ people in the local community and continue to add to the local economy.

“We feel our proposal is reasonable in the context of green belt policy.

“Furthermore it displays the special circumstances of an established business use and is in keeping with the area that myself and my family take pride in living.”

The committee rejected the plan by seven votes to one.

A planning officer’s report said: “The proposed extension to the existing storage building would constitute a disproportionate addition over and above the size of the original building.

“As a result, the extension would constitute inappropriate development, which is, by definition, harmful to the green belt.

“Additionally, by virtue of its location and scale, the extension would result in harm to the openness of the green belt.”