Tributes have poured in for a young family killed in a crash near Wakefield yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services received reports of the incident which involved a Ford Focus car and a motorcycle at 3.54pm on the A61 Barnsley Road between Staincross in Barnsley and Newmillerdam.

A motorcyclist and passenger, one male and one female, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.

An adult male and female, and two children, who were travelling in the car, also died at the scene.

Shane Roller,, Shannen Morgan and their children Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, all died in the crash.

Police say they are not yet in a position to name the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died at the scene.

Speaking this afternoon, Superintendent Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police, said: “Very sadly all six people died at the scene. This is obviously a tragic incident with a devastating loss of life.

“Specialist police officers are supporting the families and I would ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

Tributes have been flooding in, including from Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council.

She said: “We send our love and sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this devastating tragedy.

“This is a huge loss for everyone directly affected and the wider Barnsley community. We have reached out to our neighbours at Barnsley Council and have offered them any support we can give during this difficult time.”

Tony Reeves, Wakefield Council’s Chief Executive, added: “We are working with West Yorkshire Police as they carry out their investigation. During this time, I would urge people not to speculate about the cause of this terrible incident.

Rubie Morgan-Roller, aged nine, and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged four, died alongside their parents.

“It is a very sad and difficult time, and I would like to pass our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of those involved. My thanks also to those who attended the scene and everyone who is supporting the families.”

Thousands of pounds have poured into a fundraising page to support 11-year-old daughter of Shannen and Shane, Poppie.

The Go Fund Me page was set up by Paul Hepple, who said the money would go towards school fees, counseling and living expenses.

Paul said: "She is a bright and resilient young girl, known for her infectious smile and kind heart.

Police at the scene of the crash.

"Despite her unimaginable loss, she shows incredible strength every day.

"She loves football and playing outdoors.

"She is also a huge Taylor Swift fan and finds comfort in her music.

"She now faces an uncertain future.

"With her immediate family gone, she needs support to ensure she has a stable, loving environment where she can heal and grow."

Superintendent Alan Travis paid special tribute to emergency service personnel from both West and South Yorkshire who responded to the incident.

Supt Alan Travis of Wakefield District Police gave a statement this afternoon.

He said: “This has also obviously been an incredibly tragic incident for the officers and emergency services who attended the scene.

“I would like to pass out my thanks to officers from West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire who supported us as well as the West and South Fire services and Yorkshire Ambulance service.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage who has not already been in contact with police is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or via the online 101LiveChat quoting reference 1157 of 21/7.

The road has been closed between Shaw Lane and Warren Lane and is to “remain closed for some time” as the investigation continues.