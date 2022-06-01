A fitting tribute to all those who worked in the mines and mining related industries in Wakefield

The half pit wheel has been installed at the bottom of Flanshaw Lane where the old Flanshaw library once stood.

Tony Banks of the The Wakefield Mining Heritage Group, which organised the memorial, said: “It’s for the miners and their families who worked at Roundwood, Manor and the four older collieries that were once in the area.

“It’s also for Craven Fawcett who made mining machinery and Westgate Common Brickworks. Incorporated on the base of the wheel are two Craven Fawcett bricks with two other bricks for the quarry workers.”

A marching band led a group of ex miners, their families and civic dignitaries from the bottom of Flanshaw Road to the memorial.

The wheel was dedicated before it was unveiled by a group of former miners.

1. Wakefield district councillors were among those who attended the unveiling of the memorial

2. NUM Yorkshire Area banner

3. A young marcher with a placard commemorating the miners' strike of 1984-85

4. NUM Allerton Silkstone Branch banner