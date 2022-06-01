A group of ex- miners from Wakefield pull off the cover to reveal the memorial.

A fitting tribute to all those who worked in the mines and mining related industries in Wakefield

A memorial to all those who worked in the mining and mining related industries in the Westgate, Lupset and Flanshaw areas of Wakefield has been unveiled.

By Julie Marshall
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:45 pm

The half pit wheel has been installed at the bottom of Flanshaw Lane where the old Flanshaw library once stood.

Tony Banks of the The Wakefield Mining Heritage Group, which organised the memorial, said: “It’s for the miners and their families who worked at Roundwood, Manor and the four older collieries that were once in the area.

“It’s also for Craven Fawcett who made mining machinery and Westgate Common Brickworks. Incorporated on the base of the wheel are two Craven Fawcett bricks with two other bricks for the quarry workers.”

A marching band led a group of ex miners, their families and civic dignitaries from the bottom of Flanshaw Road to the memorial.

The wheel was dedicated before it was unveiled by a group of former miners.

1.

Wakefield district councillors were among those who attended the unveiling of the memorial

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2.

NUM Yorkshire Area banner

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3.

A young marcher with a placard commemorating the miners' strike of 1984-85

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4.

NUM Allerton Silkstone Branch banner

Photo: Scott Merrylees

