The popular event attracted thousands of people last year who, donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the day, joined a parade through the city’s streets to the main stage.

This year the event returns on Sunday, August 13, leaving from outside Greggs at Trinity Walk between 11.30am and 12noon and finishing once again at Borough Road Car Park, where the main festival event will take place, at around 1pm.

The march, which is less than a mile long, is wheelchair accessible.

Here is everything you need to know about Wakefield Pride this Sunday.

On the mainstage, Rhubarb Radio will be playing some party tunes to get everyone in the mood before the opening ceremony and a performance from Xuberdance.

In order, performances will include sets from Demi Leigh, Heather Francis, Tytania, The Starlets, Henri Pearlson, Channy, and Alex Party.

And after 5pm, visitors will be able to enjoy watching Trancend, Kelly Marie as Cher, Allan Jay, Kelly Llorenna, and a closing ceremony at 7.40pm from drag queen hosts, Sordid Secret, Glitz Von Winkle, and Nicki French.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Pride said: “ We really look forward to seeing you all and celebrating this Sunday. Please be sure to tag us in all the lovely photos you share on social media using #WakefieldPride2023.”

And the LGBT+ cafe, Our House, will be holding lots of arts activities for children and adults, serving drinks and cookies throughout the day.