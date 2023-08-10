The Wakefield-based attraction is now auditioning for actors, who will be paid for their role, and no experience is needed.

It features terrifying haunted houses, scare mazes, scare zones, food and drink, licensed bar, roaming characters and lots more.

The event, which has been voted as one of the top 10 scare attractions in the UK, is located on the aptly named Hell Lane in Normanton.

Yorkshire Scare Grounds is looking to hire paid scare actors this Halloween season.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Scare Grounds said: “We have our last few positions to fill.

"Want to get in on the action? Ever wanted to be a scare actor? Here is your chance!

"We are now accepting submissions for the 2023 Halloween season.

“No experience is required and we offer free training. Minimum age is 16 with parental consent.

"And with a salary from £10.50 per hour, now is the time to join our team to have some fun, work hard and get paid.

"If you are up for the challenge, just drop us a message for more information.”

The Scream Park is open on select evenings throughout October and describes itself as “Yorkshire’s biggest, scariest and most exciting Halloween destination”.

Its website says the “haunted house” attraction is built on a historic 24-acre estate and is designed to "thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound and static and moving props”.