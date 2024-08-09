A guide to Wakefield Pride - Everything you need to know including the Pride Parade and road closures this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pride celebrations are preparing to return to Wakefield this Sunday, so here's everything you need to know, including city centre road closures.

Now in its 20th year, the popular event attracted thousands of people in 2023, donning their rainbow colours and flags in support of the day, joined a parade through the city’s streets to the main stage.

This Sunday, starting at 10am, you can enjoy entertainment on the community stage for local talent at Trinity Walk, followed by the rainbow march through the city to the main stage at 12noon and event space on Borough Road Carpark, where the main festival will take place from 1pm.

The main event space is fully licensed and has bars, food concessions, stalls for local charities and organisations, and of course, Pride merchandise.

The Wakefield Pride team have been proudly organising Wakefield’s Pride Events since 2005, having gained charitable status in spring 2020.

Their Mission has always been the promotion of equality and diversity for the public benefit, in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity.

They raise awareness among the public about the issues and difficulties affecting the lives of the LGBTQIA+ community cultivating a sentiment in favour of equality and diversity.

They stage an annual festival in Wakefield and other satellite events throughout the area. They provide entertainment from a wide variety of cultures and foster a fun family atmosphere.

Pride is back in Wakefield this Sunday.

They promote our achievements with other community groups, services and agencies, encourage local businesses, statutory bodies and charities to demonstrate their support.

It is an accessible event for all.

PRIDE PARADE

The route begins at Wakefield Trinity Walk, exiting the public venue up Brook Street and left onto the roundabout to Union Street.

From there the parade continues down Northgate and then Bull Ring before turning onto Wood Street. From Wood Street the Parade will turn right on Bond Terrace and continue to Rishworth Street and then Upper York Street before turning right onto Borough Road and concluding there.

The moving vehicles consist of a leading bus, followed by five further moving vehicles, participating individuals and then an open top double decker bus at the rear.

Marshalls and security staff will be positioned along the route and also escorting the parade as it makes its way along the route. These marshalls and security staff will then be redeployed upon conclusion of the parade.

ROAD CLOSURES

The event is a rolling road closure in place so the traffic management company will release roads behind the parade when it’s safe to do so.

It would be best to avoid driving directly through Wakefield City Centre between 12pm and 1pm.

Key roads to avoid on the route are: Brook Street, Union Street, Northgate, Bull Ring, Wood Street, Bond Terrace, Rishworth Street, Upper York Street and Borough Road.

The ring road around the city centre is the best route to take to avoid the inner city – although there may be delays.