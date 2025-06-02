Today (Monday, June 2) marks one year since rugby league legend Rob Burrow sadly passed away.

Rob died on this day last year, aged 41, after inspiring the nation with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

Rob, who was born in Pontefract, had campaigned tirelessly to raise funds and awareness to support everyone impacted by the disease.

On Saturday, Leeds Rhinos, the club where Rob played his entire glistening career at, held their annual MND awareness fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

Before the game, there was a 40-minute celebration of the star’s life and continued legacy, with former team-mates including Barrie McDermott and Francis Cummins paying tribute, as well as his dad, Geoff, who told the Headingley crowd:

“It’s a special day and it’s extra special to be at Headingley, the place he adored. We couldn’t wish to be at a better place on a special day.”

Geoff, along with other family members, then brought out the match ball before a minute’s applause was held.

Rob’s legacy will be forever honoured with the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which is due to open later this year at Seacroft Hospital and was inspired by the hero.

The Leeds Marathon is also held in his name, with the recent 2025 event involving over 10,000 runners, including Rob’s wife, Lindsey.

In an interview with the BBC at the site of the new MND centre, she said:

“To have this centre, for us as a family, is somewhere where we can come and remember Rob and to be able to share that with other families who are in the same situation that we’ve been in is incredibly special.

“I know that Rob would be incredibly proud and humbled. To have this centre and to have the marathon is just part of Rob’s legacy and the amazing work he has done for the MND community.

“He was the face of the MND community in the most difficult of circumstances, but to have this really gives people hope.”

Rob rose through the club’s academy before being given his Super League debut by now Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell in 2001.

In the build-up to last week’s game, Powell, who described the number 7 as a “champion”, said:

“I am just proud to have been part of such an unbelievable person’s life. He was such a high quality young player and young man.”

The popular half-back went onto win every major honour with Leeds Rhinos, including eight Grand Finals, making 492 appearances and scoring 196 tries in the process.

The club posted on X this morning: “He inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease and is missed by us all.

“Sending our love to the Burrow family.”

The MND Association, who Rob was a patron of, posted: “A hero, inspiration and beacon of courage to so many. We remember Rob with deep gratitude, love and admiration.

“His legacy lives on in every stride we all take towards a world free from MND.”

Rob Burrow On Saturday, Leeds Rhinos, the club where Rob played his entire glistening career at, held their annual MND awareness fixture against Wakefield Trinity. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rob Burrow Rob's dad, Geoff Burrow, paid tribute to his son before the game. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Rob Burrow Rob's family come out with the match ball. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com