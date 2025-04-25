'A lifetime of love, laughter and countless memories': Wakefield couple who fell in love at Butlins celebrate Emerald wedding anniversary
Brian and Jennifer Halliwell, both 76, grew up in Leeds and met by chance when they were 19 at the holiday resort.
Their loved blossomed and they were married, in their home city, on April 25 1970 before moving and raising their family in Outwood.
They went on to have two children, Sharon and Sarah, and now enjoy their three grandchildren, Aran, Jennifer and Sam.
Daughter Sarah said: “We all adore mum and dad and we’ve always been a close family, making memories together.
“They have been blessed with some amazing cruises around the world and adore each other – they’re so proud of their family.”
Brian was diagnosed with Alzheimer's six years ago, but the couple’s love for one another ‘shines through daily,’ cherishing every moment.
"They are true soul mates,” Sarah said.
"They show us every day what love is. Reaching this milestone means the world to all of us.
"Their marriage is full of love. It’s been very challenging these last few years due to dad’s illness, but in sickness and in health, they stay strong.
“A special Emerald anniversary symbolises the deep and enduring love that has stood the test of time.
"Mum and dad, through thick and thin you have built a love story worth celebrating for a lifetime. Love like yours is rare and precious.
"Emeralds may shine bright, but your love outshines them all after 55 years.
"A lifetime of love, laughter and countless memories. Happy anniversary.”
