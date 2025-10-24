'A listening ear': Free wellbeing drop-in sessions offering support in the Five Towns

People across the Five Towns are being invited to attend free wellbeing drop-in sessions hosted by The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The sessions offer a welcoming space for anyone affected by isolation, frailty, bereavement, or a life-limiting diagnosis.

No booking is required, just drop in for a friendly chat.

The drop-in sessions are part of the hospice’s wider commitment to supporting emotional and physical wellbeing in the community.

By creating safe, informal spaces for conversation and connection, the Hospice aims to reduce loneliness and provide practical support to those who need it most.

The groups are run by the hospice’s dedicated Wellbeing Team, which includes professionals such as counsellors, nurses, complementary therapists, and volunteers.

Whether you’re seeking information about services, emotional support, or simply a listening ear, the team is ready to help.

Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: "We know that taking the first step can be difficult, so we’ve created a space where people can come as they are, have a chat, and feel supported.”

Karen Allen, who attends the group, said: “We found the drop in sessions really useful after mum died.

"Dad comes more than we do, and it’s a good way for him to socialise.

"Jo, who runs the group, met mum during her time in the hospice, so it’s lovely to come and talk to someone else who knew her; it keeps her memory alive.”

The drop-in sessions are held weekly on a Tuesday afternoon at Notcutts Victoria Garden Centre and on the first Monday of every month at Featherstone Library.

For more information click here or call the Wellbeing Team on 01977 781451.