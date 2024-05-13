A magical half term awaits: Junction 32 to host free enchanted performances
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shoppers can expect plenty of amusement to delight the kids, with incredible magical illusions and the chance to capture photos with the mythical cast.
Taking place from Wednesday, May 29 to Friday, May 31, the lineup includes fantastical performances from ‘The Wizards’ Apprentice’ and ‘Beastie and Minder’.
Visitors to the centre will be entertained by the Wizard Master Skerrold, who will be joined by his apprentice Gem at the Skerrold School of Sorcery. Throughout the 30 minute show, visitors will join them on a journey to become a fully qualified witch or wizard.
Performances will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at at 11am, 1pm and 3pm, under the tent near Marks and Spencer.
Little ones are also encouraged to get in the magical spirit and dress up in their best wizard and witch costumes!
Visitors can also catch the fantastical creature Beastie and his accomplice Minder, a young witch trained in the care of all magical creatures, as they go on walkabouts throughout the centre.
Taking place daily at 11.45am, 1.45pm and 3.20pm, the magical characters will parade through the centre.
Visitors are invited to pose for magical photos and enjoy one-on-one time with the mystical beings.
Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “Half term is a busy time here at Junction 32, and with families always looking for quality ways to spend time with the kids, we’re so excited to be able to bring a host of free events to keep families entertained during their visit.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.