A mother’s mission of knitting hearts to thank for her daughter’s hospice care

Joyce Cooper is on a mission to knit as many hearts as she can, to help the hospice provide the same loving care her family received.

Joyce’s daughter, Sharon, died at our Hospice in April 2024, leaving behind a loving husband and two young children.

During Sharon’s final days, the hospice team gave her a knitted heart and three additional hearts for her husband and their two children.

The hearts represented their deep love and connection to each other. Sharon kept her heart on her chest, finding comfort and peace in her final hours.

After she passed away, Sharon’s knitted heart was placed with her in the coffin, while her husband and children kept theirs in a special memory box, reminding them of the love they shared.

Sharon’s younger sister, Rebecca said: “I still remember how much those hearts meant to them.“

Joyce was deeply moved by the compassionate care they received and wanted to give back.

“I had always enjoyed knitting,” she said.

"I used to knit clothes for Sharon and her twin sister, Sarah, always two in the matching colour.

"I thought I could use my knitting skills to help the hospice create more knitted hearts, which meant so much to my family.”

Since then, Joyce has knitted 150 hearts in various colours, and she continues to knit in her spare time.

Her goal is to ensure that every patient and family in the hospice can feel the same warmth and support her family experienced. Joyce is proud to support the hospice with her craft, helping spread love to those who need it most.