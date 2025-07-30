‘A new chapter’: Re-opened Hazel Garth care home aiming to be heart of community

A council-run care home is aiming to put itself at the heart of the community after reopening following a major refurbishment.

Staff and residents at Hazel Garth, in Knottingley, said they were looking forward to “a new chapter” after the re-design of the facility which cares for people with dementia.

Plans are in place to make the home a hub for the community following a turbulent period when it was temporarily closed 14 months ago.

The first residents were welcomed back earlier this month following an upgrade which was promised by Wakefield Council.

Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for adults and health, with resident John Evans, centre, and his son Dave, at Hazel Garth care home, Knottingley.

Residents are able to enjoy newly-decorated rooms tailored to their individual needs, communal spaces and improved facilities for families to enjoy time with their loved ones.

The revamp also includes new dining areas, improved menus, computer rooms and staff training facilities.

Improvements have also been made to outdoor areas, including a wild flower garden which will host the home’s official reopening party next month.

Michelle Collins, the council’s cabinet member for adults and health, said: “We want to make everyone aware that we are open and we have a renewed focus on care.

Michelle Collins, with resident John Evans

“We feel it’s important for the local community to feel that connection.

“Many people in Knottingley feel that Hazel Garth is part of their community and we hope people will to come in and volunteer to spend time with the residents.

“When we said we were reopening we meant it.

“I think we have done some really wonderful things here, from the little touches to the really person-centred way residents are cared for.

Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for adults and health.

“Everyone who comes here has their individual needs met.

“The refurbishment has been done specifically with that in mind so that we are able to maximise their independence.”

A decision to close the home at 24 hours’ notice in May last year led to the council issuing a public apology.

An independent review into the incident found the council’s reputation had been “severely damaged”.

Hazel Garth care home, Knottingley

The report led to the local authority paying compensation for the distress caused to residents and their families.

The home now has capacity for 25 residents.

Coun Collins said it was planned to gradually increase the numbers at the home following the reopening.

She continued: “What we don’t want to do is rush it.

“It’s about taking time to assess needs properly so everybody is working together.

“The staff teams have spent a significant time apart. The work that has been done to repair that has been significant as well.

“That’s really important to the long-term continuity and stability of Hazel Garth.”

John Evans, an 85-year-old great-grandfather from Featherstone, was among the first residents to take up a place at the home.

His son Dave said his dad had enjoyed his first few weeks at Hazel Garth.

He said: “The staff are the same so it is lovely. A lot of work has gone on to get this place to how it is now.

“It feels like a different place. It’s a lovely atmosphere and the gardens are beautiful.

“My dad really likes the food, especially the Yorkshire fish cakes.

“He knows on a morning what his choices are for lunch and evening meals. If they want a supper there are supper options as well. So it’s really good.”

It is hoped local community groups and school children will be regular visitors to the home.

Janice Ward, the home’s operations manager, said: “Coming to a residential home can feel quite frightening and we want to be able to dispel a lot of those myths.

“We live in a very supportive community and want to get people back involved.

“It’s been a tough few years, so it will be great to get people back in and get everybody motivated and enthusiastic again.

“During the time that we were closed we were able to review everything and have a deep dive into what we did and what we might do differently.

“It’s not just about a place where people come with dementia.

“I’m hoping, like a hotel, residents don’t spend too much time in their rooms because there is so much going on elsewhere in the building.”

A garden party to celebrate the reopening is planned for August 9.

Coun Collins added: “We want to open it up to the community so people can see the work that has gone on here.

“Hazel Garth has been part of the community for a very long time.

“We hope it will be the celebration of the start of a new chapter.”