A planning application to build five houses on land off Leeds Road, Cutsyke has been rejected

Almost 30 objections were recorded on Wakefield Council's planning portal with none being recorded in favour of the development.

One objector said: "Neighbouring land owners are being landlocked by the proposed development.

"The plots of land in the vicinity of the site (former allotments), (have) share(ed) the same access road for over 50 years."

The access road to the proposed development in Cutsyke, Castleford, that has been refused by planners

Another said: "I object to this development due to insufficient access roads and loss of greenbelt land in an already overdeveloped area.

"Also, this proposal blocks an access path designated on the Land Registry. It will also set an undesirable precedent for building further properties on the site."

One objector said she had lived in the area for 12 years and added: "Since moving here we understood that this site is privately owned allotment land.

"Over the years this land has been gradually opened up and used as stabling and paddocks for horses, which has never been a problem.

"We were led to believe that no hard standing or the erecting of residential buildings was allowed on the land and so, if this housing development is allowed to go-ahead our privacy will be grossly disturbed."

In rejecting the scheme planners said it was not well designed and noted that it did not incorporate high-quality landscaping or a 'satisfactory standard of amenity for prospective tenants'.

They were also concerned about the amount of traffic ' utilising a substandard, narrow, road, running between two residential properties' which 'would not be suitable for access by a waste collection vehicle, due to the narrowness of the access and lack of turning facilities'.