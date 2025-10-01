'A story of resilience': Champion runner overcomes serious health issue to run London Marathon 2026 for Down Syndrome

After a life-threatening blood clot threatened to end her running career, 27-year-old Lucy Robinson is heading to London for the 2026 marathon for a cause close to her - and her family's -heart.

After competing in national championships, Lucy is following in the footsteps of her dad, Jonathan and grandad, Stuart, in raising funds and awareness for Down Syndrome Association.

Lucy's sister, Emily, 29, has Down Syndrome, and raising funds for the association has been something her family has done for many years, with both Jonathan and Stuart raising funds - now Lucy will be the third generation to support the charity.

But the road hasn't been smooth over the last few years for Lucy, who works as assistant physio at LGI.

Emily and Lucy are very close and support each other.

In 2019, a huge blood clot threatened her love for running.

After preparing for her 1500m track run in the national championships, the Wakefield Harrier began getting back, hip pain and groin pain and eventually she was unable to put weight on her foot.

After hospital visits – one by ambulance – diagnosis of kidney stones and 'muscle twinge' were given until a visit to a GP, who, alarmed by her high temperature and the swelling of her leg and foot, called an ambulance.

"The doctor told me I had broken my foot - it was a scan that confirmed a huge blood clot in my iliac vein,” Lucy said.

Wakefield Harrier Lucy is preparing to run the London Marathon 2026.

"The sonographer was alarmed and for the first time I really started to panic. Everything moved so fast.

"A CT scan showed I had two small clots on my lung with a clot in my vein extending from my abdomen to foot."

Lucy was given her options, which included a risky thrombolysis procedure, which dissolves clots.

"My main concern was getting back running and I was told that even with thrombolysis, it wasn't guaranteed as the clot was so big,” she said.

But Lucy went ahead with the procedure and two days later she was back in surgery for a stent to be fitted.

Then, after just three weeks after surgery, determined Lucy was back to training.

"I've never smiled so much," she said.

"I started on just five minutes on the x-trainer before progressing to running again."

Within three months, she was back running and won her first race, becoming national champion and going on to win a Gold medal for England in the 1500m.

Now back in full training she will be joining thousands in London in April next year for the marathon, aiming for an elite time.

Proud mum Allison said: "It really is a story of resilience. Lucy is getting back on her feet and Emily is helping by making gift buy instead of just asking for sponsors and we really want to encourage people to support.

“She is so bright and loves coming out with us and to the Ivy for cocktails! She’s been writing thank you letters to everyone for supporting Lucy – she’s an absolute dream.”

To donate to Lucy’s fundraising for the Down Syndrome Association, click here.