‘A total fiasco’: Call for resignation over Hazel Garth care home failures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opposition councillors have called for a Wakefield Council cabinet member to resign over a decision to shut down a care home for residents with dementia.

Lib Dem, Conservative and Independent councillors aimed scathing criticism towards the leadership of the Labour-run authority over the closure of Hazel Garth, in Knottingley.

Earlier this week, the council admitted “significant failings” over the incident in May, when residents were given 24 hours’ notice of the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Denise Jeffery said she was expecting a “damning” report into events surrounding the closure.

Opposition councillors have called for a Wakefield Council cabinet member to resign over a decision to shut down a care home for residents with dementia.

A review, being carried out by Janet Waggott, former chief executive of Selby District Council, is expected to be completed next month.

Opposition councillors called for Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, to resign before the report is published.

Coun Cummings answered a series of questions on the issue at a full council meeting on Wednesday (July 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “What happened should never have happened. We have to ensure that it never happens again.

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Wakefield Council''s Conservative and Independent Group.

“It’s very important that we let the independent review take its course.

“Once that has concluded it will be shared, warts and all, with everyone, including residents and elected members.”

Adele Hayes, Lib Dem councillor for Knottingley, said: “I think everyone can agree that this has been a total fiasco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As portfolio holder, you should have been made aware of everything that was happening, and know before it happened.

Wakefield Council's Lib Dem group members Rachel Speak (left), group leader Pete Girt (centre) and Adele Hayes (right)

“It’s clear that you didn’t have prior knowledge of the closure and it’s clear you don’t have any control of your department.

“Therefore you would be doing the honourable thing in resigning from your position.”

Coun Cummings replied: “I believe that we were misinformed.

“And I believe that when you read the report you will see that that has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for communities, poverty and health.

“I think we should wait for the outcome of that review before we take any further action.”

Coun Cummings told the meeting that Hazel Garth would re-open later this year once building refurbishments have been completed.

Lib Dem group leader Pete Girt said: “It is clear that this building has gone into disrepair though lack of investment over decades.”

Rachel Speak, also a Lib Dem councillor for Knottingley, called for residents to be to be compensated for the trauma they had suffered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent group, said to Coun Jeffery: “There are people behind you who you have made responsible for Hazel Garth and adult social care.

“There has now got to be some accountability before the report is done.

“I think it honourable to call for the resignation of the portfolio holder involved with that area.

“The grounds for forgiveness is over now and someone has to be held accountable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Somebody has to resign and something has to be done because this has crossed every threshold.

“I think it is a question on your leadership if that doesn’t happen.”

Independent councillor Nadiah Sharp said: “Residents of Hazel Garth were given 24 hours to pack all their photos, their belongings, their clothes, their medication, and ousted from the place that they live.

“You have got a culture of letting officers decide what happens in this council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you are not a health and social care expert. Even if you have never been a clinician, if you are not a nurse or a doctor, you still have the common sense as adult human beings to say ‘is this right, should we be doing this?”

Coun Jeffery, Coun Cummings and chief executive Tony Reeves met with residents’ families on Monday to apologise for the failings.

The incident has also led to changes in the leadership and delivery of the authority’s adult social care service.

Coun Jeffery reiterated the apology at the meeting.

She said: “I’m profoundly sorry on behalf of the council to the residents and staff for the disruption that was caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What is absolutely clear at this stage is that it was an unacceptably short time-scale to make major changes to the care provisions for vulnerable people.

“There were clearly significant failings as far as decisions were made and failings in how changes were communicated to residents, family and staff.