Wakefield Hospice’s popular Christmas Tree Collection service is back for 2024/25.

The service gives supporters the opportunity to make a donation in return for their Christmas tree being collected from outside their home, saving the January rush to the tip and keeping cars across

the local area free of pine-needles once again!

Collections take place between January 7-14, 2025, with a suggested minimum donation of £15 per tree.

Some of the trees will be given to Lower Coates Farm as a delicious treat for their goats to enjoy!

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “Our Christmas Tree Collection Service has continued to grow from strength to strength each year and we are delighted to be hitting the streets once again in 2025, collecting trees and raising vital funds to support local hospice care.

“As we get closer and closer to Christmas day, tick one more thing off your to-do list and book your Christmas Tree collection with Wakefield Hospice today.”

All collected trees are 100 per cent ethically recycled, with some trees chipped and used as natural fertilizer to support the growth of future Christmas trees, whilst others will be given to Lower Coates Farm as a delicious treat for their goats to enjoy.

Walking the Goats at Lower Coates founder Kelly Richardson said: “Goats absolutely love to munch on Christmas trees. They’re an interesting, knobbly snack and a great source of vitamin C and fantastic for their gut health.”

Walking the Goats at Lower Coates.

Collections can be booked for any residency within the following postcodes: WF1-WF6, LS26-LS27 and S75.

To find out more about the service or to book your Christmas Tree Collection visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/christmastree or call 01924 331400.