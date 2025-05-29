'A true part of our city’s heart': Tributes flood in for Allan Jones - known affectionately as 'The Chestnut Man'
Forner fairground man, Mr Jones stood with this barrow near Wakefield Cathedral for years, selling hot chestnuts in winter and toys and sweets in the summer months.
Many people have been speaking of Mr Jones on social media, sharing their memories and condolences.
Coun Nadeem Ahmed said: “I have just heard the sad news that Allan Jones aka ‘Wakefield’s Chestnut Man’ has passed away.
" Allan was a permanent fixture in Wakefield City Centre for over 40 years and I have seen him around for my whole life.
"He will be sadly missed.”
Another posted: “Sad to hear of the passing of Allan Jones, known to many as the Chestnut Man of Wakefield.
"A friendly face and a true part of our city’s heart – you’ll be missed by so many. Rest in peace, Allan.”
Family run Tuckers Funfairs also shared their message of condolance, saying: “ We are very sad to share the news of the passing of the one and only Allen Jones.
"You had character like no other. You always had a story or joke to tell, or a song to sing.
“You took life as it came and smiled all the way.
“Known to a lot as the Wakefield chestnut man, but to us he was family and a great friend.
“Life will not be the same without you, but I’m sure you and big Tuck will be up there causing havoc in heaven.
“Two great legends have now been reunited You will be very missed and always loved. Sleep tight to a true legend.”
Mr Jones was brought up attending fairgrounds with his father who also sold roasted chestnuts, and sells chestnuts across Yorkshire, having recently visited Wakefield, Barnsley, Kippax, Castleford. Next, he will be in Pudsey then Guiseley.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a bench made in his memory and a plaque so people can reflect on the chats they had with him.
To donate click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.